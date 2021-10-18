14,136 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $534,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

