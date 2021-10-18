$150.95 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $150.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $151.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $607.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $734.45 million, with estimates ranging from $723.90 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after acquiring an additional 144,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.05 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

