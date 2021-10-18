16,456 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

FTSD stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $97.59.

