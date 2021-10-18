180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ATNF traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

