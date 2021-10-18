18,729,806 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by General Atlantic L.P.

General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,729,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,092,000. Alkami Technology accounts for approximately 4.7% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 21.48% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,343,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKT opened at $27.62 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

