$2.78 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.99. Target reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $245.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

