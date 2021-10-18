$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.67 to $15.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,690. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $498.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.