27,335 Shares in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 7.81% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

