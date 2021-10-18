$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. 13,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.87. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

