$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

