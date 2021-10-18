375 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $511.36 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $496.86 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

