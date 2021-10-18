43,000 Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 111 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 111 by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YI stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $467.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.37 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

