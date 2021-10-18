$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.98 million and the highest is $57.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $215.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.46 million to $218.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $230.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.28 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:NXRT remained flat at $$65.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 48,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

