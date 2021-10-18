6,604 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.