$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $7.25 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $301.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.32. Danaher has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.