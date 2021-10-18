7,567 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,714,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

REZI opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

