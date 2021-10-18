89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.36. 48,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $348.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $4,340,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

