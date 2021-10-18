9,120 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

