958 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

