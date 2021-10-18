a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

