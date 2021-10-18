AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 1,020,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKUFF opened at $24.70 on Monday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.