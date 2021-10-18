Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.11 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). 383,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 640,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.54.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

