Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 10,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,885. Absci has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absci will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

