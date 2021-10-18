Acacia Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,339% compared to the typical volume of 313 put options.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 474,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth $122,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter worth $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 106.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 48,778 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

