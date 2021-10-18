ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,395 shares during the period. ACM Research makes up 10.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 3.32% of ACM Research worth $60,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

