Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 308,173 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.