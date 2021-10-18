Advent International Corp MA Acquires New Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,830,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,025,000. ATI Physical Therapy makes up about 52.9% of Advent International Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advent International Corp MA owned approximately 55.88% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ATIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
