Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 743 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SSO opened at $129.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

