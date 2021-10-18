Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $90,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

