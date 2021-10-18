Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

GLAD stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

