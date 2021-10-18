Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.