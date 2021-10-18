Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $82,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $518,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

