Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,570. Adyen has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.