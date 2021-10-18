Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

AEVA opened at $7.67 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

