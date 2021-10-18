AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ASGLY opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

