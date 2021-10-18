Akre Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Billion Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Akre Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 11.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of American Tower worth $1,895,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $269.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.42 and a 200 day moving average of $269.44. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

