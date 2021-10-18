Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

