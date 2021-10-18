Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,979. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

