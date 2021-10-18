Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,814 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $511,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 415,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $168.35. 117,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

