Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $2,894,860.35 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

