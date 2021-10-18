ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 498,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALJJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,515. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

