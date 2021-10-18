Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of ARLP opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

