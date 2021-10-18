Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 4.86% of BlackBerry worth $336,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,778. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.20. 71,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,221,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

