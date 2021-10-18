Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.9% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.85% of CrowdStrike worth $1,050,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $11.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,385. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,805 shares of company stock worth $82,078,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

