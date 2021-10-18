Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock worth $497,621,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,846.82. 10,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,810.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,584.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

