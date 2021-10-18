Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.