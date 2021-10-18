Alpine Global Management LLC Cuts Stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in View were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of View by 923.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 715,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in View by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in View by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in View in the second quarter valued at about $68,003,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in View in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

