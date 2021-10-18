Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $514,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.