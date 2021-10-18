Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases 13,620 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 181,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.