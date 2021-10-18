Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 70,476 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,476 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

